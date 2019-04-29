What Is Gaslighting And How Is Reality TV Making It Worse?

Reality TV shows like Bachelor in Paradise and Married at First Sight have recently been accused of highlighting a behaviour that is stone cold psychological manipulation, even a type of emotional abuse.

You've probably heard the term gaslighting used to describe a particularly toxic type of behaviour. It's a way of making someone question their own memory, perception, even their sanity.

Today we dig into the psychology behind it, why people do it and is there a way to fight back against being a victim of a gaslighter?

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Psychotherapist Stephanie Sarkis

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email [email protected] or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.