What Happens To The Horses After The Melbourne Cup?

We can't ask a horse whether they like racing, we can't ask them if they're being treated right but we can look at how they're treated AFTER they've left the track.

The Quicky looks at Melbourne Cup winners from the past to see where they ended up and what happens to horses that aren't as successful.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Tony Santic, owner of 3 time Melbourne Cup winning horse Makybe Diva and Jennifer Hughes, Manager of Equine Welfare Racing Victoria

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.