After the video of Ivanka Trump went viral of her awkwardly chatting with world leaders at the G20 summit we all started asking the question - what does Ivanka Trump ACTUALLY do at the Whitehouse?

Host of Planet America Chas Licciardello is going to break it down for us and explain how this could all be a set up for who will be President after Donald.

You can check out the awkward video here: https://www.mamamia.com.au/ivanka-trump-g20-2/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest host of Planet America Chas Licciardello

