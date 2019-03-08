Search

Leaving The Big Cities: The Reality Of A COVID-19 Tree Change

11 hours ago · 16 minutes

Leaving The Big Cities: The Reality Of A COVID-19 Tree Change
The news is in. With COVID-19 and the pressures and expenses of city life, millennials are packing up and making lives in Australia's regional cities. 

What are the pros and cons of a life outside a big metropolis? And how often do they stay in the regions? Who's a sea-change/tree-change most suited to? 

Find out on today's The Quicky. 

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

