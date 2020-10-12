Pull The Troops: What's The Worst President Trump Can Do?

The transition from the Trump administration to Joe Biden's is not going smoothly.

With Trump's team launching lawsuits questioning election outcomes across the country, the democratic process itself is being called into question, and while those lawsuits are pending there's a man in the oval office who still has the full powers of the President of the United States.

The Quicky unpacks the worst case scenario if Donald Trump follows through on promises and why he continues to fight the election result despite the odds being stacked against him.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Curtin University Presidential Historian Professor Joe Siracusa

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.