What Bettina Arndt's Australia Day Honour Means For Women

Author and Sex Therapist Bettina Arndt has been awarded an OAM for her services to "gender equity through advocacy for men".



So why has this award caused so much controversy? Why are domestic violence advocates like Rosie Batty angry? And, who decides how the Australia Day honours are distributed?

Guests: Jenna Price, Columnist for the Sydney Morning Herald and Canberra Times and academic at the University of Technology Sydney; and Dr Elizabeth Hartnell-Young from Honour The Women.

