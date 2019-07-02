What Are People In Hong Kong Really Fighting For?

Millions of people across Hong Kong have been protesting a new extradition bill that could see them face the courts in China.

But why are they so passionate about this NOT happening? Today we find out how the death of one woman has led to the fight for basic human rights.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest reporter Sarah Clarke.

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email [email protected] or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.