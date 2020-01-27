What Are European Kids Getting At School That Aussie Kids Aren't?

the quicky

a day ago · 13 minutes

What Are European Kids Getting At School That Aussie Kids Aren't?
Back
play Episode

If you've been anywhere near social media this week your feed has probably been flooded with cute pics of kids in uniforms heading off for their first day of school.

Education is essential for a child's success but when it comes to world education rankings, Finland has been No 1 year after year while Australia doesn't even make it into the top 20. 

So what is Finland doing right and how could we bring more of that into our education system here?

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests: Pasi Sahlberg, University of New South Wales, Finnish educator and author who has worked as schoolteacher, teacher educator, researcher, and policy advisor in Finland. 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

More Episodes

What Are European Kids Getting At School That Aussie Kids Aren't?

13 minutes  ·  a day ago

Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories: Bioweapons, Lab Errors & A Government Cover Up

12 minutes  ·  2 days ago

A Complicated Legacy: Who Was Kobe Bryant?

15 minutes  ·  5 days ago

How Much It Will Cost You To Reverse Climate Change

16 minutes  ·  6 days ago

What Bettina Arndt's Australia Day Honour Means For Women

14 minutes  ·  7 days ago

How Can You Tell If The British Media's Coverage Of Meghan is Racist?

14 minutes  ·  27 Jan 2020

Introducing: Tiddas 4 Tiddas Australia Day Edition With Marlee Silva

34 minutes  ·  26 Jan 2020

Three Things Indigenous Australians Want The Government To Do

17 minutes  ·  23 Jan 2020

How Worried Should You Be About Coronavirus?

13 minutes  ·  22 Jan 2020

Where Is Celeste Barber's $51 Million Bushfire Fundraiser Money Going?

13 minutes  ·  21 Jan 2020

Lyme Disease: The Hollywood Illness Stirring Controversy In Australia

14 minutes  ·  20 Jan 2020

Why The Hell Did A Whole Government Resign? Vladimir Putin's Master Plan"

13 minutes  ·  19 Jan 2020

What Is The Royal Rota & Why Have Harry & Meghan Dumped Them?

14 minutes  ·  16 Jan 2020

What Will It Take To Recover From The Australian Bushfires?

16 minutes  ·  15 Jan 2020

Is Being Pregnant Over 40 As Risky In 2020?

14 minutes  ·  14 Jan 2020

No, Donald Trump hasn't just started WWIII

13 minutes  ·  13 Jan 2020

Australia's Bushfire Crisis: Facts Vs Fiction

13 minutes  ·  12 Jan 2020

Update: When Royals Choose Not To Be Royals Anymore

10 minutes  ·  08 Jan 2020

BONUS - How Is 'The Quicky' Made?

26 minutes  ·  27 Dec 2019

Update: Could Maddie McCann's Parents Have Been Involved In Her Disappearance?

15 minutes  ·  26 Dec 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???