Who is Michael Jackson’s Australian Accuser?

Despite a $100 million lawsuit trying to stop it, Leaving Neverland, the new film discussing child sexual assault allegations against Michael Jackson will air in Australia Friday and Saturday March 8 and 9.

One of the accusers is Australian Wade Robson.

Rolling Stone Contributing Editor Steven Knopper will take us through the fall out and the facts as the documentary screened in the US.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest journalist Steven Knopper, to read his story on the two lawyers involved in Jackson's 2005 case, read it here

https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2019/03/lawyers-in-michael-jackson-sex-abuse-case-react-to-leaving-neverland

And if you want to find out how to watch Leaving Neverland, here's where and when https://www.mamamia.com.au/watch-leaving-neverland-australia

