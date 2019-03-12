What The Hell Is Going On In Venezuela?

Did you know Venezuela is so dependent on oil that they're literally starving

There are now riots and movements to rid the country of their President but will it happen before the country completely buckles with no access to food or water.

We speak with the former Australian Ambassador to Venezuela Roger Frankel and Camille Bello, a Venezuelan local.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest former Australian Ambassador to Venezuela Roger Frankel and Camille Bello.

