US Election Update: What The Heck Is Going On?

The polls are closed, counting is underway so what is the outcome looking like 13 hours after the last polling booth closed?

The Quicky speaks with The Guardian Washington Bureau Chief David Smith to find out who is leading the race to become the next President of the United States.

