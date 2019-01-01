Update: Narcissistic Personality Disorder: What Is It And Could Trump Have It?

President Trump has now been officially impeached but does that mean he'll be leaving the Whitehouse anytime soon? And will it even have the slightest effect on how Trump views himself, his Presidency or his reputation?

We speak with a psychologist who says an aspect of Donald Trump's personality is something we should all be concerned about. Is he a narcissist? And what does that mean for the world?

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Doctor John Gartner, if you want to pick up a copy of the book 'The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump' you can find it here https://www.amazon.com.au/s?k=the+dangerous+case+of+donald+trump&hvadid=253798890378&hvdev=c&hvlocphy=9071793&hvnetw=g&hvpos=1t1&hvqmt=b&hvrand=8305591544020699098&hvtargid=kwd-327343825818&tag=googhydr0au-22&ref=pd_sl_31a7alnn6y_b

