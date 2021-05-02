Many Drag Queens have been propelled into international stardom as RuPaul's Drag Race has elevated the art form into the homes of the masses, but not everyone has been invited to the party.

Despite calls for greater diversity, Drag Kings and Trans artists have been largely left out of the spotlight, but that doesn't mean they don't exist or perform regularly to adoring fans.

The Quicky speaks to four very different artists and an expert in drag culture to try and answer the question, where are all the Drag Kings?

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Marlena Dali - Drag King

Kevin In The City - Sydney's Glitter Beard King and Tik Tok Mardi Gras Ambassador

Keely Windred and Danni Ray, aka Dazza and Keif - Drag King Duo

Dr Kerryn Drysdale - Research Fellow at the Centre for Social Research in Health, located within UNSW Arts and Social Sciences, and an expert in Drag performance cultures, Drag kings, Lesbian and Queer social scenes in Sydney

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.