Unbelievable: The Reality Of Reporting A Rape In 2019

The new Netflix show 'Unbelievable' follows the true story of several women who report being the victim of a serial rapist.

Aside from highlighting the amazing detective work of the women who finally catch the bad guy, it also shows the difficulties women face in reporting their experience to police.

Today we find out from someone who has recently been through it, what it's really like to report a sexual assault in 2019

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests *Sophie and the Executive Officer of NSW Rape Crisis Centre Karen Willis.

*names changed for privacy reasons

Thank you to Mamamia reporter Gemma Bath for her assistance with this story, you can read her article on Sophie's experience here https://www.mamamia.com.au/reporting-rape-in-australia/

