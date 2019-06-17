Uh Oh - I Got The Wrong Sperm

The popularity of at home commercial DNA test kits means more and more people are finding out that their family tree isn't what they thought it was.

They have exposed extramarital affairs, adoptions and in some cases the questionable conduct of fertility doctors.

Today we find out about how these ancestry kits are changing the way we find our long lost and sometime completely unknown relatives.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Genealogist Debbie Kennett and Professor Jody Madeira from the University of Alabama

