To Share Or Not To Share? Kids, Consent And 'Cute' Insta Pics

Are you someone who shares pictures and stories about your children on social media? It's hard not to want to share your life with them online but should you be considering whether your children consent to this before you post?

In today's episode, we look into whether or not you should do it and what kind of impact it has on your kids digital footprint in the future.

The Safe on Social Toolkit is the digital 'survival kit' with everything you need to know to keep your kids safe online... https://www.safeonsocialtoolkit.com/pages/toolkit/?utm_source=mamamia&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=thequicky

E Safety Commission: https://www.esafety.gov.au/kids/be-an-esafe-kid

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Kirra Pendergast, Safe On Social; Julie Inman Grant, E-Safety Commissioner; Mia Freedman (Mamamia Co-Founder Creative Director); Holly Wainwright (Mamamia Head of Content)

