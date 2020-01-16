Three Things Indigenous Australians Want The Government To Do

the quicky

a day ago · 17 minutes

Three Things Indigenous Australians Want The Government To Do
Back
play Episode

Three years ago, nearly 300 people signed a statement to the Australian parliament asking for Indigenous voices be heard in our government, the Uluru Statement from the Heart. It outlines three specific requests. 

Three years on, what's happening with it? 

The Quicky asks the question: with so many other countries like Canada and the US already creating treaties like this with their First Nation People, why wouldn't Australia follow suit?

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guest: Professor Megan Davis, contributor the Uluru Statement from the Heart, Constitutional Lawyer, Pro Vice Chancellor Indigenous at UNSW. 

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app. Love the show? Send us an email [email protected] or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.

More Episodes

Three Things Indigenous Australians Want The Government To Do

17 minutes  ·  a day ago

How Worried Should You Be About Coronavirus?

13 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Where Is Celeste Barber's $51 Million Bushfire Fundraiser Money Going?

13 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Lyme Disease: The Hollywood Illness Stirring Controversy In Australia

14 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Why The Hell Did A Whole Government Resign? Vladimir Putin's Master Plan"

13 minutes  ·  5 days ago

What Is The Royal Rota & Why Have Harry & Meghan Dumped Them?

14 minutes  ·  16 Jan 2020

What Will It Take To Recover From The Australian Bushfires?

16 minutes  ·  15 Jan 2020

Is Being Pregnant Over 40 As Risky In 2020?

14 minutes  ·  14 Jan 2020

No, Donald Trump hasn't just started WWIII

13 minutes  ·  13 Jan 2020

Australia's Bushfire Crisis: Facts Vs Fiction

13 minutes  ·  12 Jan 2020

Update: When Royals Choose Not To Be Royals Anymore

10 minutes  ·  08 Jan 2020

BONUS - How Is 'The Quicky' Made?

26 minutes  ·  27 Dec 2019

Update: Could Maddie McCann's Parents Have Been Involved In Her Disappearance?

15 minutes  ·  26 Dec 2019

Update: Narcissistic Personality Disorder: What Is It And Could Trump Have It?

11 minutes  ·  25 Dec 2019

Update: What's Life 'Really' Like After Reality TV

15 minutes  ·  24 Dec 2019

Update: Meghan, Harry And The War On Tabloid Lies

14 minutes  ·  23 Dec 2019

Update: Untangling Brexit, Boris & The Whole Damn Mess

10 minutes  ·  22 Dec 2019

Pell, Epstein, Trump... The Secret To Surviving A Year Of Scandal

14 minutes  ·  19 Dec 2019

How To Be Sober In Australia At Christmas

12 minutes  ·  18 Dec 2019

The 'Real' Reason The Pill Hasn't Changed In Nearly 60 Years

11 minutes  ·  17 Dec 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???