When the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games were deferred until 2021 due to COVID-19, both organisers and fans hoped we would be well past the peak of the pandemic by the time July 2021 came round.

But with just two months to go, we know the global number of cases and deaths are higher than ever, and even those of us in Australia whose lives are almost back to normal are still thinking about the dangers and impact of the virus on a daily basis.

The Quicky speaks to two Olympic and Paralympic officials, as well as a current Olympian to find out whether the Games will finally go ahead, and if it's morally wrong to send our athletes into such an uncertain environment in the name of sport.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Ian Chesterman - Chef de Mission at the Australian Olympic Commission (AOC)

Kate McLoughlin - Chef de Mission of the Australian Paralympic Team

Cate Campbell - Australian Olympic Gold Medal Swimmer

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.