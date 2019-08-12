The Undoing Of Underworld Informant 'Lawyer X'

When the truth about the identity of Lawyer X was finally revealed earlier this year, we were told a story about a woman who had turned on her clients to feed police information about their criminal activities.

That information could now see them walk free from jail.

Today we find out how the double life of Nicola Gobbo came spectacularly undone.

