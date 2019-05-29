The Bizarre 'Miracle Cure' Being Peddled By A Cult

There are two women who are right now scouring closed facebook groups looking for parents who have been sucked into a cult who preach that an industrial strength bleach can cure autism.

This cult, the Genesis II Church, sells them MMS - Miracle Mineral Solution claiming it can cure autism.

What it really is, is an industrial strength bleach that could kill

