The Ugly Rush To Climb Uluru

A recent photo from the base of Uluru shows a line of tourists snaking up to the summit, all of them choosing to walk past the sign from traditional owners asking for them to respect their home and not do it.

In fact, the opposite is happening, with the ban on the climb coming in on October 26, tourists are flocking to the site by the hundreds and the impact on the environment and the spirit of the first nation people is big.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email [email protected] or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.

Got a hankering for justice? A need to know the truth? True Crime Conversations is a podcast that explores the world's most notorious crimes by speaking to the experts who know the most about them. Find it in your podcast app now. https://omny.fm/shows/true-crime-conversations/playlists/true-crime-conversations