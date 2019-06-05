The Ugly Business Of Climbing Mount Everest

It's been a particularly bad season on Mt Everest.

11 people have died and there are crowds of hundreds of climbers waiting in queues to get to the peak.

But what does it really take to make it to the top of the world's highest mountain? Aussie Alyssa Azar has done it twice and she says more and more people will die if the mountain isn't better managed.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Mountaineer Alyssa Azar

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email [email protected] or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.