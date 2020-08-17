Search

The Tragic Back Story Of Joe Biden

11 hours ago · 15 minutes

The Tragic Back Story Of Joe Biden
On the surface, it looks as though Joe Biden's life might have been fairly easy: a successful lawyer and politician from a young age, and a steady climb to the top of the American political elite with only minor scandals. 

Yet, Joe Biden's person life has been the opposite of easy. From the time his wife and young daughter were killed in a tragic accident in 1972, he's faced unbelievable challenge and tragedy. 

The Quicky tells his story. 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Van Badham, Guardian Australia columnist and host of The Week On Wednesday podcast. 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

