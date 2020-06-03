Search

The Solution To Expensive Child Care We've Thrown In The Bin

At the beginning of the pandemic, parents all around the country rejoiced when the Prime Minister announced the Government would be footing the bill for child care.

For once, primary carers of small children didn't have to negotiate the complicated and expensive day care system. 

This week, it's been announced those days of free child care are coming swiftly to an end, and guess what? So is Job Keeper for child care workers, some of our worst paid Australian workers. 

Have we missed a big opportunity to reform child care? Can we afford to make changes? Can we afford not to? 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Georgie Dent, Director of the Board, The Parenthood

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

