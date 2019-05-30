Why “Just Be Positive!” Is The Worst Thing To Say To Someone

If you've ever told someone to stop being so negative or to just be more positive, you're doing them a service right, helping them to look on the bright side of life?

Wrong

According to psychotherapist Whitney Hawkins Goodman, this is actually Toxic Positivity and it can be doing a lot more harm than good.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Psychotherapist Whitney Hawkins Goodman, Mamamia's People and Culture Manager Nicole Stuart and our workplace drains Jessie and Clare Stephens.

