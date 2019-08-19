The Recruitment And Risks Of Sex Workers In Australia

Michaela Dunn was working as an escort when her life was suddenly ended by a violent man but was she 'targeted' and 'recruited' straight out of University like some are claiming?

Today we look at how Australia is still struggling to come to terms with sex work and the people who call it their job.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Cameron Cox from the Sex Workers Outreach Program and Peter Fleming, University of Technology Sydney professor and author of Sugar Daddy Capitalism: The Dark Side Of The New Economy

