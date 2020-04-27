The Reality Of A COVID19 Vaccine

A lab at Oxford University thinks it could have a COVID19 vaccine available widely by September.

How likely is this? How long does it usually take to develop, test and distribute a vaccine?

The Quicky finds out, with our fingers and toes crossed.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Dr Sanjaya Senanayake, Assistant Professor of Infection Diseases, ANU.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/