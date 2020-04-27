Search

The Reality Of A COVID19 Vaccine

20 hours ago

The Reality Of A COVID19 Vaccine
A lab at Oxford University thinks it could have a COVID19 vaccine available widely by September. 

How likely is this? How long does it usually take to develop, test and distribute a vaccine? 

The Quicky finds out, with our fingers and toes crossed. 

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Dr Sanjaya Senanayake, Assistant Professor of Infection Diseases, ANU. 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

