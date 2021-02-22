Life coaches have been around for decades, but rather than the big stadium-filled hype sessions of the 90's, the new generation of self-help gurus are using their Instagram following to push messages of inner strength and positive decision making.

But what exactly is a life coach, and what qualifications do you need to become one?

The Quicky speaks to three life coaching and psychology professionals to find out whether these self-proclaimed 'experts' can really help you move ahead in life, or if they are charlatans praying on vulnerable individuals who really need to see a qualified therapist.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Jacob Round

Guests:

Davia McMillan - President Elect of the International Coach Federation (ICF) Australasia, and owner of the Life Design Lab

Betty Chetcuti - Registered Psychologist based in Melbourne, and a director for the Australian Association of Psychologists Inc (AAPi)

Dr Elizabeth King - Lecturer in the Psychology department at the University of Sydney, and Founder and Director of Meta Mindfulness, part of Metta Consulting

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.