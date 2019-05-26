The Midnight Mission That Set The Spice Girls Free

As iconic 90's pop stars The Spice Girls took to the stage for the first time in years this weekend, we found out that their career could have taken a very different path.

We speak to author Lauren Bravo, who tells us about the night 5 young girls committed a crime and took control of their future.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Lauren Bravo

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email [email protected] or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.