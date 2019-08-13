The Girl Who Won't Be Silenced

When sexual assault survivor Grace Tame watched as her abuser spoke about her over and over, she'd had enough.

But when she reached out to a journalist to tell her side, she found out that archaic laws in Tasmania meant she was forced to remain silent.

Today we find out how this amazing young woman has fought and continues to fight, for the voices of survivors to be heard #LetHerSpeak

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Journalist and anti sexual assasult campaigner Nina Funnell #LetHerSpeak

