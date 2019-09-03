Biloela Tamil: The Family That's Divided The Nation

Will humanity or border protection win in the case of the Sri Lankan Tamil family who are in the middle of a deportation fight here in Australia.

Why can't they stay? Why were they taken in the night? What needs to happen for the Government to change their mind? We find out what has led to the final decision due to be handed down today.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest 10 Daily Senior Reporter Josh Butler

