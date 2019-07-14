The Despicable Story Of Jeffrey Epstein's Teen Sex Ring

US Multi Millionaire Jeffrey Epstein has already been to jail for soliciting underage girls for sex.

But now he's back in custody with more allegations of improper conduct with teenage girls and the deal he made the first time around that saw him walk free after just 13 months is being called into question.

Did he receive rich white man justice and can his money and connections save him from heading back to prison again?

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Buzzfeed Reporter Amber Jamieson

