The Design Flaw That Makes Life More Dangerous For Women

Did you know that women wearing a seat belt who are involved in a car accident, are 47% more likely to be seriously injured than a man involved in the same collision? That's due to the fact that seatbelts are designed to fit the average body shape of men, not women.

In today's episode we'll be speaking with engineer Kat Ely to hear about some of these potentially deadly design flaws that are making life far more dangerous for women. And how the lack of female voices within 'design rooms' are effecting design solutions. And we'll be speaking with a woman who had a very close call in a car accident.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Kat Ely. View all of her work at www.katelyart.com/

