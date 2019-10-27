The Dark Side Of Instagram Filters

Instagram has decided to ban all augmented reality apps that make it look like you've had plastic surgery or are about to... because of the damage it's doing to our mental health.

We speak to an expert in the plastic surgery profession who says people are now bringing in altered photos of themselves asking for doctors to help them look like their filter perfection.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Professor Anand Deva, Australian clinician and academic, the founder of the Integrated Specialist Healthcare Education and Research Foundation and head of plastic and reconstructive surgery at Macquarie University.

