Kim For President: The Cultural Legacy Of The Kardashians

The Kardashian-Jenners have announced that the twentieth season of Keeping Up With The Kardashianswill be their last.
Over fourteen years, they've changed our culture in really significant ways .
The Quicky delves into their legacy and where we might see them next.
CREDITS
Host/Producer: Claire Murphy
Executive Producer: Melanie Tait
Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri
Guests: Dr Meredith Jones, Brunel University London
