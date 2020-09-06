Search

Kim For President: The Cultural Legacy Of The Kardashians

the quicky

14 hours ago · 14 minutes

The Kardashian-Jenners have announced that the twentieth season of Keeping Up With The Kardashianswill be their last. 

Over fourteen years, they've changed our culture in really significant ways .

The Quicky delves into their legacy and where we might see them next. 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Dr Meredith Jones, Brunel University London

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.

