The Case Of Parent Teacher Bullying That Has Ripped Apart A School

On Tuesday, the parent of a child at a NSW school stabbed a teacher with a pair of scissors.

It sounds extreme but those educating our children say that dealing with some parents unrealistic expectations and escalating violence is becoming an all too familiar shared experience.

Today we speak to reporter Melissa Fyfe who is investigating the rise of the new school yard bully - overprotective parents.

