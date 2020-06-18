The Actual Value Of An Arts Degree

The Government has announced that into the future the cost of an arts and humanities degree is going to be one of the most expensive.

What does this mean about who gets to study arts degrees and what kind of thinkers will we have in our society in the future?

Also, The Quicky asks, what kind of a life does an arts degree prepare you for?

Guests: Peter FitzSimons, author and columnist at Sydney Morning Herald; Richard Denniss, Executive Director of The Australia Institute.

