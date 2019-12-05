Teen Training Camps, Surgery & Forced Prostitution: The Gruelling Life Of A K-Pop Star

Years of gruelling training, insane beauty standards, invasive fans and cyber hate... just the average day for a K-pop idol.

Today we look at how these stars are created and whether their lifestyles are contributing to an escalating trend of them taking their own lives.

** Warning, this episode discusses issues around suicide, if this is triggering for you please wait for our next episode and if you need help, call Lifeline 13 11 14 **

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Forbes contributor and K-Pop correspondent for Billboard Tamar Herman.

