Sweden, China & The UK: Who's Handling The Second Wave Best?

the quicky

17 hours ago · 21 minutes

Leaders around the world have employed different strategies in fighting COVID19. 

None more controversially than Sweden, a country that never went into lockdown. And the UK, who never closed their borders and finds the government facing blunder after blunder. 

As for China... we haven't heard much about how the virus is going there lately. 

So The Quicky thought it was time to catch up with three very different strategies and see how life is inside each of these countries. 

Show notes: 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Lotta Haegg, Journalist in London; Carrie Soderberg, Journalist in Sweden. 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

