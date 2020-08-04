Sweden, China & The UK: Who's Handling The Second Wave Best?

Leaders around the world have employed different strategies in fighting COVID19.

None more controversially than Sweden, a country that never went into lockdown. And the UK, who never closed their borders and finds the government facing blunder after blunder.

As for China... we haven't heard much about how the virus is going there lately.

So The Quicky thought it was time to catch up with three very different strategies and see how life is inside each of these countries.

Show notes:

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Lotta Haegg, Journalist in London; Carrie Soderberg, Journalist in Sweden.

CONTACT US

