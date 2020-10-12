Social Infertility: The Women Making Babies On Their Own

Ever heard of Social Infertility?

It's when your journey to motherhood has nothing to do with whether your reproductive organs are doing their job, they've just never found the person to complete the other side of the deal.

The Quicky investigates the increasing trend of single mothers by choice, of women, taking the creation of a family into their own hands, without a man.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Single mother by choice Shellie, Melbourne IVF Fertility Doctor Manuela Toledo and La Trobe University Professor Fiona Kelly

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.