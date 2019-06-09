Why We Haven't Put A Woman On The Moon

Will a woman finally walk on the moon by 2024?

Donald Trump recently announced that he had added an extra $2.3 billion to NASA's budget, and that the space agency is planning to send the first woman to the moon by 2024.

In today's episode, we're going to take a look at women in space and the ongoing fights & trials they've faced just to be considered.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Sue Nelson, author of the book 'Wally Funk’s Race for Space'.

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email [email protected] or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.