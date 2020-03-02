Sick, Sicker and Sickest: What It Actually Feels Like To Have COVID-19

COVID-19 is overtaking our every day conversation, with more people being diagnosed with the strain of coronavirus every day.

So, what happens when you have it? How will you feel? How can you tell the difference between it and the common cold? And, how should you be approaching your doctor or hospital for a possible diagnosis?

Dr Brad McKay gives us the info as we hear from people who have had it and recovered.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Dr Brad McKay, General Practitioner http://www.eastsydneydoctors.com.au/doctors/dr-brad-mckay

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/