Sick, Sicker and Sickest: What It Actually Feels Like To Have COVID-19

the quicky

19 hours ago · 14 minutes

Sick, Sicker and Sickest: What It Actually Feels Like To Have COVID-19
COVID-19 is overtaking our every day conversation, with more people being diagnosed with the strain of coronavirus every day. 

So, what happens when you have it? How will you feel? How can you tell the difference between it and the common cold? And, how should you be approaching your doctor or hospital for a possible diagnosis?

Dr Brad McKay gives us the info as we hear from people who have had it and recovered.

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests: Dr Brad McKay, General Practitioner http://www.eastsydneydoctors.com.au/doctors/dr-brad-mckay



