Is It Time To Stop Using Lockdowns To Deal With COVID-19?

the quicky

a day ago · 18 minutes

Is It Time To Stop Using Lockdowns To Deal With COVID-19?
Back
play Episode

After instructing countries around the world that lockdowns were the only way to deal with COVID-19 in the absence of a vaccine, the World Health Organisation has now advised that they are not a long term solution to handling the virus.

So what do we do now? Do we leave the more vulnerable people in our community to lock themselves away while we get on with our lives? 

The Quicky checks in with the UK, Spain and back home in Melbourne to find out how lockdowns are being handled around the world and what, if any alternative there is without them.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Dr Norman Swan, GP and host of the ABC's Coronacast podcast. Spanish actress Maria Albinana, UK BBC radio producer Lotta Heagg and Melbourne resident Fiona Bell 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

Is It Time To Stop Using Lockdowns To Deal With COVID-19?

18 minutes  ·  a day ago

How Does Russia Actually Influence How Americans Vote?

15 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Why Have So Many Aussies Died From Shark Attacks In 2020?

16 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Reporting On An Erratic Trump: Inside the White House Press Corps

16 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Our Own Bader-Ginsburg: What You Don't Know About The High Court Of Australia

13 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Could You Lose Your Job To A Robot? The Next Wave Of AI Is Coming

18 minutes  ·  19 Oct 2020

Landslide Predictions: Can We Trust Opinion Polls in 2020?

18 minutes  ·  18 Oct 2020

The Very Public Private Lives Of Female Politicians

12 minutes  ·  15 Oct 2020

The Reality Of Life After Being The Reality TV Villain

20 minutes  ·  14 Oct 2020

State Before Nation: Is COVID-19 Dividing Us?

18 minutes  ·  13 Oct 2020

Toxic And Beautiful: 2 Stories Of Gender Transitioning In The Workplace

16 minutes  ·  12 Oct 2020

What Do Australian Americans Think About Biden & Trump

19 minutes  ·  11 Oct 2020

The 6 Month Slump: How Do We Stay Motivated In An Uncertain World?

18 minutes  ·  08 Oct 2020

Are We Too Scared To Get Tested? Your Latest COVID-19 Questions

15 minutes  ·  07 Oct 2020

Rental Guilt: Is Renting For Life Really That Bad?

15 minutes  ·  06 Oct 2020

So Trump Has COVID, What Now?

16 minutes  ·  05 Oct 2020

Meet The Woman Who Pays For Sex: All Our Questions About Male Escorts

16 minutes  ·  01 Oct 2020

Why Women Are Seen As The Devil: What We Learned From Lindy Chamberlain

18 minutes  ·  30 Sep 2020

The Concerning Life Of Trump's Supreme Court Nominee

17 minutes  ·  29 Sep 2020

How COVID-19 Is Feeding Eating Disorders

16 minutes  ·  28 Sep 2020

Load More
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout