"She Left This World Too Soon": Why We Need To Talk About Our Ovaries
Camilla and Marc lost their Mum when she was only 42 years old. 26 years later and the fashion house brother and sister team have decided to launch a campaign to try and help create a test that will potentially help diagnose the most deadly cancer for women in Australia.

It's time to talk about our ovaries

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

If you want to purchase one of Camilla and Marc's ovarian cancer tees you can find them here... https://www.camillaandmarc.com/eboutique/ovarian-cancer-tee.html

And if you think you're suffering the symptoms discussed in today's episode, you can download the symptom diary here https://ovariancancer.net.au/know-ovarian-cancer/signs-and-symptoms/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Designer and one half of the Camilla and Marc fashion label Camilla Freeman Topper and CEO of Ovarian Cancer Australia Jane Hill.

