The Sex Sharing Culture In Men's Sport

Why do men share their sex tapes?

We've been reading the headlines recently about NRL players who are allegedly sharing them almost daily on WhatsApp but they're not the only (and certainly not the first) sporting team or group of men who have been outed for sharing women this way.

Today we speak with NRL Gender Advisor Professor Catharine Lumby who is trying to make this kind of behaviour a thing of the past and we hear from a woman who says team sharing happens regularly off the field.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests sex positive journalist and influencer Nadia Bokody, NRL Gender Advisor Professor Catharine Lumby, ABC reporter Jordan Haynes and our anonymous contributer.

