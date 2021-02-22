The Truth About Our Sex Lives: What, When & Who We’re Doing

In 2019 we looked into how much sex Aussies are really having, after Mamamia spoke to 1000 women about their private lives and fantasies.

But since then the world has changed dramatically, so we conducted another survey in 2021 to find out what impact the events of the past 18 months have had on us and our partners in the bedroom.

The Quicky speaks to Mamamia's Evening Editor to find out what's changed since last time, and a sex therapist to consider whether our darkest desires for sexual pleasure are healthy or cause for concern.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

Guests:

Katie Stow - Evening Editor at Mamamia

Lisa Torney - Counsellor, and Sex & Relationship Therapist

Find out more about what we are really doing between the sheets with the results from the latest Mamamia sex survey: We asked 1000 women about their sex lives. This is what they told us.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.