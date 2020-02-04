SARS, Ebola, Swine Flu: How Did Other Outbreaks Come To An End?

the quicky

15 hours ago · 14 minutes

SARS, Ebola, Swine Flu: How Did Other Outbreaks Come To An End?
Back
play Episode

What can the Bubonic Plague, the Spanish Flu and Ebola teach us about the future of Coronavirus? And how did they go from being major catastrophes, to being contained? 

Today we look at the history of epidemics and what people since the 14th Century until now have done to keep them at bay. 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests: Dr Sanjaya Senanayake Associate Professor of Medicine, Infectious Diseases Physician, Australian National University

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

More Episodes

SARS, Ebola, Swine Flu: How Did Other Outbreaks Come To An End?

14 minutes  ·  15 hours ago

Things You Didn't Know Chemotherapy Does To The Human Body

13 minutes  ·  2 days ago

The Secret Politics Of Who Wears What At The Oscars

13 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Why Are Children The Only People It's Still Legal To Hit?

15 minutes  ·  6 days ago

"Quitting For Family": How Hard Do Politicians Really Work?

14 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Lower Than Minimum Wage: How Much Do Reality TV Stars Get Paid?

14 minutes  ·  04 Feb 2020

What Are European Kids Getting At School That Aussie Kids Aren't?

13 minutes  ·  03 Feb 2020

Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories: Bioweapons, Lab Errors & A Government Cover Up

12 minutes  ·  02 Feb 2020

A Complicated Legacy: Who Was Kobe Bryant?

15 minutes  ·  30 Jan 2020

How Much It Will Cost You To Reverse Climate Change

16 minutes  ·  29 Jan 2020

What Bettina Arndt's Australia Day Honour Means For Women

14 minutes  ·  28 Jan 2020

How Can You Tell If The British Media's Coverage Of Meghan is Racist?

14 minutes  ·  27 Jan 2020

Introducing: Tiddas 4 Tiddas Australia Day Edition With Marlee Silva

34 minutes  ·  26 Jan 2020

Three Things Indigenous Australians Want The Government To Do

17 minutes  ·  23 Jan 2020

How Worried Should You Be About Coronavirus?

13 minutes  ·  22 Jan 2020

Where Is Celeste Barber's $51 Million Bushfire Fundraiser Money Going?

13 minutes  ·  21 Jan 2020

Lyme Disease: The Hollywood Illness Stirring Controversy In Australia

14 minutes  ·  20 Jan 2020

Why The Hell Did A Whole Government Resign? Vladimir Putin's Master Plan"

13 minutes  ·  19 Jan 2020

What Is The Royal Rota & Why Have Harry & Meghan Dumped Them?

14 minutes  ·  16 Jan 2020

What Will It Take To Recover From The Australian Bushfires?

16 minutes  ·  15 Jan 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???