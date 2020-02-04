SARS, Ebola, Swine Flu: How Did Other Outbreaks Come To An End?

What can the Bubonic Plague, the Spanish Flu and Ebola teach us about the future of Coronavirus? And how did they go from being major catastrophes, to being contained?

Today we look at the history of epidemics and what people since the 14th Century until now have done to keep them at bay.

Guests: Dr Sanjaya Senanayake Associate Professor of Medicine, Infectious Diseases Physician, Australian National University

