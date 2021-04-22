News
ANZAC Day: The Heroes Who Came Home But Didn't Get To Grow Old

The Quicky

More Australian veterans have taken their own lives than have been killed in active duty since our troops were first deployed to Afghanistan in 2001, but it has taken until this week for the Federal Government to support a Royal Commission into Veteran Suicide.

The Quicky speaks to two experts who are also veterans themselves, to find out why even those ADF members who never see combat are left feeling desperate, and what services are available to help them now.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Jacqui Lambie - Senator for Tasmania representing her own party, the Jacqui Lambie Network, and an Australian Army veteran

Ben Wadham - Associate Professor in the College of Education, Psychology and Social Work at Flinders University, and Director of Open Door, a veteran transition, integration, and wellbeing research initiative

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

